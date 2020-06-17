15282 Beam Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Expand your lifestyle in this oversized move in ready home that comes w/ all appliances and fresh paint! Walk in to laminate floors through out the main and a great room w/ built in cabinets and woodburning fireplace. Enjoy an office on the main w/ a loft for flex space (4th bdrm possible) upstairs. Floor plan has a diamond back for extra living space in master and in kitchen. Master suite w/ oversize walk in closet, garden tub, double sinks. New overhead lighting in all rooms. Fully fenced.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.