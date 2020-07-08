All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
15085 Fawn Hollow Lane
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:54 PM

15085 Fawn Hollow Lane

15085 Fawn Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15085 Fawn Hollow Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home! Large Living room with fireplace. New carpet & fresh paint. Modern nice kitchen with new SS refrigerator & O/range and plenty of space for seating or family gatherings. The master suite bedroom is very large. Additional amenities include a privacy fenced back yard with great view of pond with fountain. Pets allowed with owner approval.
2 car garage. Washer & Dryer included. HSE schools! Neighborhood has a nice park. Minutes to Hamilton Town center & Hwy 69.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane have any available units?
15085 Fawn Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane have?
Some of 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15085 Fawn Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15085 Fawn Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis