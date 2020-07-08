15085 Fawn Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Enjoy living in this fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home! Large Living room with fireplace. New carpet & fresh paint. Modern nice kitchen with new SS refrigerator & O/range and plenty of space for seating or family gatherings. The master suite bedroom is very large. Additional amenities include a privacy fenced back yard with great view of pond with fountain. Pets allowed with owner approval.

2 car garage. Washer & Dryer included. HSE schools! Neighborhood has a nice park. Minutes to Hamilton Town center & Hwy 69.