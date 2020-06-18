14917 Dry Creek Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24. The dining area and kitchen area at the back of the house and look onto the backyard. The kitchen has white 30” cabinets with regular countertops. All kitchen appliances are included. The back of the house has a 12x12 concrete patio and a large yard. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans with light. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan and has both his and her walk-in closets. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs. There is a walk-in pantry downstairs and the laundry room is downstairs. The house has a water softener system (must-have item in Indiana). The community has a pool and courts. Home is professionally managed. The applicant must meet the following minimum requirements. Must have a total household gross income of $74K or more. Your credit must be at least 625 or higher to meet the standard deposit, which is the same as the rent. lower credit scores considered but there will be an additional deposit required. Maximum of 2 dogs no larger than 60 lbs. 1 cat allowed. Persons with evictions will not be considered. Not section 8. Smoking outside only.

