Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

14917 Dry Creek Rd.

14917 Dry Creek Road · (317) 203-3201
Location

14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN 46060
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,527

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24. The dining area and kitchen area at the back of the house and look onto the backyard. The kitchen has white 30” cabinets with regular countertops. All kitchen appliances are included. The back of the house has a 12x12 concrete patio and a large yard. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans with light. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan and has both his and her walk-in closets. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs. There is a walk-in pantry downstairs and the laundry room is downstairs. The house has a water softener system (must-have item in Indiana). The community has a pool and courts. Home is professionally managed. The applicant must meet the following minimum requirements. Must have a total household gross income of $74K or more. Your credit must be at least 625 or higher to meet the standard deposit, which is the same as the rent. lower credit scores considered but there will be an additional deposit required. Maximum of 2 dogs no larger than 60 lbs. 1 cat allowed. Persons with evictions will not be considered. Not section 8. Smoking outside only.
The house is a 4-bedroom design that we chose to have built a 3 bedroom, so we could have an upstairs living area. The house is 1 mile from Ruoff Music Center near Hamilton Town Center that is off I-69 exit 210. The neighborhood has a pool, tennis and basketball courts. Tenant pays all utilities, monthly HOA dues ($27.17), lawn treatments ($20.5), and landscape management ($9.25).
The house is a 4 bedroom design that we chose to have built a 3 bedroom so we could have an upstairs living area. The house is 1 mile from Klipsch Music Center near Hamilton Town Center that is off I-69 exit 210. The neighborhood has a pool, tennis and basket ball courts. The owner pays for the lawn to be treated. Tenant pays all utilities and monthly HOA dues which were $25.17/mo. as of 6/22/2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. have any available units?
14917 Dry Creek Rd. has a unit available for $1,527 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. have?
Some of 14917 Dry Creek Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14917 Dry Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14917 Dry Creek Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14917 Dry Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 14917 Dry Creek Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 14917 Dry Creek Rd. does offer parking.
Does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14917 Dry Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 14917 Dry Creek Rd. has a pool.
Does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14917 Dry Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14917 Dry Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14917 Dry Creek Rd. has units with dishwashers.
