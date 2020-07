Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent condition available immediately. This cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath is freshly painted neutral,newer carpet, new flooring in bathrooms,new bathroom sinks. Large open Great room, spacious kitchen with SS appliances and new sink. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Home backs up to woods so no neighbor behind you! Common area lot next door so you have extra elbow room. 2 car attached garage. 3 minutes to Hamilton Town Center and HWY 69. No smokers.