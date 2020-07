Amenities

RENT TO BUY HOME IN NOBLESVILLE. No Bank Qualifying. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath, 2 story home with HUGE loft. Large master bedroom with garden tub and walk in closet. Living room, dining room, family room with fireplace. All NEW paint, carpet and vinyl. Fenced yard looks out on a pond. Walking trails behind the house. Close to Hamilton Town Center, Interstate, IMAX theater, restaurants and shopping.