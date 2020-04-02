All apartments in Noblesville
14317 Cuppola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14317 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Years Special Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 2/29/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month.

Picture perfect 3 bedroom + loft home located near Hamilton Town Center. Professionally painted with neutral colors and new carpet. Kitchen boasts of new stainless steel appliances and combo pantry/laundry room. New lighted ceiling fans in bedrooms, loft and great room. Great Rm opens to kitchen. New vinyl in master and hall baths. Master features double sinks and large walk in closet with area for linens. Utility room has extra storage area. Finished garage. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

