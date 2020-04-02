14317 Cuppola Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New Years Special Receive a FREE 1 months rent with a move in date by 2/29/20 ! Free month credited on the 2nd full month.



Picture perfect 3 bedroom + loft home located near Hamilton Town Center. Professionally painted with neutral colors and new carpet. Kitchen boasts of new stainless steel appliances and combo pantry/laundry room. New lighted ceiling fans in bedrooms, loft and great room. Great Rm opens to kitchen. New vinyl in master and hall baths. Master features double sinks and large walk in closet with area for linens. Utility room has extra storage area. Finished garage. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.