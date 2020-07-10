14243 Clapboard Dr

Amenities

Huge home in Marilyn Ridge. 3 bed, 2.5 bath. Home features kitchen with all appliances and large pantry, dining room, spacious great room with an area off to the side that could be used as a second dining area. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor and comes with a washer/dryer. Large loft would be great for a rec room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bath features garden tub. There is a park located in the neighborhood. Close to Hamilton Towne Center where a day could be spent shopping and eating at one of the many restaurants.

