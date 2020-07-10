All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 14243 Clapboard Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
14243 Clapboard Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

14243 Clapboard Dr

14243 Clapboard Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14243 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge Home Close To Hamilton Towne Center - Property Id: 288121

Huge home in Marilyn Ridge. 3 bed, 2.5 bath. Home features kitchen with all appliances and large pantry, dining room, spacious great room with an area off to the side that could be used as a second dining area. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor and comes with a washer/dryer. Large loft would be great for a rec room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bath features garden tub. There is a park located in the neighborhood. Close to Hamilton Towne Center where a day could be spent shopping and eating at one of the many restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288121
Property Id 288121

(RLNE5815452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14243 Clapboard Dr have any available units?
14243 Clapboard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14243 Clapboard Dr have?
Some of 14243 Clapboard Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14243 Clapboard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14243 Clapboard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14243 Clapboard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14243 Clapboard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14243 Clapboard Dr offer parking?
No, 14243 Clapboard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14243 Clapboard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14243 Clapboard Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14243 Clapboard Dr have a pool?
No, 14243 Clapboard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14243 Clapboard Dr have accessible units?
No, 14243 Clapboard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14243 Clapboard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14243 Clapboard Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis