1378 South 8th Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 5:55 AM

1378 South 8th Street

1378 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1378 South 8th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Move-in ready!! Recently renovated single-family 3 bedroom, 1 bath private home with covered front porch and back patio, spacious front yard surrounded by mature trees. Convenient access to local amenities near the heart of thriving downtown Noblesville. Freshly painted; updated bath fixtures; new vinyl laminate flooring throughout; eat-in style kitchen and rear and off-street parking available.
Please be sure to visit this home and call the office to arrange a tour inside. Once you have seen the inside of the property, you may submit an application. Your application is on file for 90 days and may be used for any of the properties we manage. Please review our Application Policy at: https://www.everlane.managebuilding.com Thank you for your interest and we will look forward to working with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 South 8th Street have any available units?
1378 South 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 South 8th Street have?
Some of 1378 South 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1378 South 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1378 South 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 1378 South 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1378 South 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1378 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1378 South 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1378 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1378 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1378 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1378 South 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
