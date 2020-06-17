1378 South 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated microwave range oven

Move-in ready!! Recently renovated single-family 3 bedroom, 1 bath private home with covered front porch and back patio, spacious front yard surrounded by mature trees. Convenient access to local amenities near the heart of thriving downtown Noblesville. Freshly painted; updated bath fixtures; new vinyl laminate flooring throughout; eat-in style kitchen and rear and off-street parking available.

Please be sure to visit this home and call the office to arrange a tour inside. Once you have seen the inside of the property, you may submit an application. Your application is on file for 90 days and may be used for any of the properties we manage. Please review our Application Policy at: https://www.everlane.managebuilding.com Thank you for your interest and we will look forward to working with you!