1365 Mulberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated all new kitchen, bathroom, floors, etc. Efficient use of space. Quiet neighborhood with no pass through traffic on cul-de-sac street. Great schools. This great location is within walking distance of all the great features of Old Town Noblesville: the historic square, Riverside Park and Trails, Nickel Plate Art District, Forest Park, local brewers and restaurants, plenty of shopping and more!

Great charm with new updates. Act fast. This prime location won't last long.

Washer and Dryer included



Tenant responsible for all utilities. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.