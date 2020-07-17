12489 Wolf Run Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Offered as a lease-to-own. Impeccable 4BR ranch on large water lot. Attractive and easy care scraped hardwood laminate in entry, dining/great room, and bedrooms. Stainless steel GE Profile appliance package, vaulted ceilings in GR and mstr BR, with decorator colors throughout. 4th BR can also be an office, studio, or play area. Relax and enjoy the stunning view on the rear patio overlooking the yard and lake. Make this your home with flexibility to get your mortgage in 12-24 months. We assist with a formal plan for you to obtain your mortgage to own the home.