All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 12489 Wolf Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
12489 Wolf Run Road
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:37 PM

12489 Wolf Run Road

12489 Wolf Run Road · (317) 430-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12489 Wolf Run Road, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 24

$1,645

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Offered as a lease-to-own. Impeccable 4BR ranch on large water lot. Attractive and easy care scraped hardwood laminate in entry, dining/great room, and bedrooms. Stainless steel GE Profile appliance package, vaulted ceilings in GR and mstr BR, with decorator colors throughout. 4th BR can also be an office, studio, or play area. Relax and enjoy the stunning view on the rear patio overlooking the yard and lake. Make this your home with flexibility to get your mortgage in 12-24 months. We assist with a formal plan for you to obtain your mortgage to own the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12489 Wolf Run Road have any available units?
12489 Wolf Run Road has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12489 Wolf Run Road have?
Some of 12489 Wolf Run Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12489 Wolf Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
12489 Wolf Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12489 Wolf Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 12489 Wolf Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 12489 Wolf Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 12489 Wolf Run Road offers parking.
Does 12489 Wolf Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12489 Wolf Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12489 Wolf Run Road have a pool?
No, 12489 Wolf Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 12489 Wolf Run Road have accessible units?
No, 12489 Wolf Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12489 Wolf Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12489 Wolf Run Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12489 Wolf Run Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INWabash, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity