Noblesville, IN
12145 Maize Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

12145 Maize Dr

12145 Maize Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12145 Maize Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dream home with great school - Property Id: 45688

Three bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful 2 story house located in one of the best neighborhoods. Award winning schools and safe environment make this house dream home. Shopping , top restaurant, new attraction Noblesville /Carmel /Fishers downtown are just 5 minutes away.
Enjoy your private backyard and keep your car safe and warm in 2 car garage. Why to rent apartment or house with street parking where you have to scrape the ice from your frozen cars. Get your own little dream house at the price of an apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45688
Property Id 45688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12145 Maize Dr have any available units?
12145 Maize Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12145 Maize Dr have?
Some of 12145 Maize Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12145 Maize Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12145 Maize Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12145 Maize Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12145 Maize Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 12145 Maize Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12145 Maize Dr offers parking.
Does 12145 Maize Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12145 Maize Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12145 Maize Dr have a pool?
No, 12145 Maize Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12145 Maize Dr have accessible units?
No, 12145 Maize Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12145 Maize Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12145 Maize Dr has units with dishwashers.

