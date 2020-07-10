12145 Maize Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Dream home with great school - Property Id: 45688



Three bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful 2 story house located in one of the best neighborhoods. Award winning schools and safe environment make this house dream home. Shopping , top restaurant, new attraction Noblesville /Carmel /Fishers downtown are just 5 minutes away.

Enjoy your private backyard and keep your car safe and warm in 2 car garage. Why to rent apartment or house with street parking where you have to scrape the ice from your frozen cars. Get your own little dream house at the price of an apartment.

No Pets Allowed



