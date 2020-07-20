All apartments in Noblesville
1193 Grant Street - A
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:05 PM

1193 Grant Street - A

1193 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1193 Grant Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully remodeled duplex in 2012 (main level) of an over-under duplex just north of downtown Noblesville. Walking distance to downtown Noblesville, a block away from a Noblesville Elementnary School.. Property is immaculate and has just been fully painted after last tenant move out. Landlord takes care of yard maintenance as well.

This unit features hard harddwood floors, energy-efficient windows, 2 bathrooms, beautiful kitchen with built in microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. This unit also has a beautiful screened in porch off of the back as well as a 1 unit garage for this unit.

2 full bedrooms plus a 3rd room with french doors which can be used as a den/office/ or 3rd bedroom or more!

Rent is $1295 and includes ALL utilities. NO other costs except for internet.

If you are looking for a unit that is in a residential area with a great large yard then look no further as this unit rarely becomes available. Managed by the OWNER - NOT A PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Note: Pictures are before unit is being updated to all Light-Grey Walls. Updates to come.
Charming "Over-Under" duplex located within blocks of downtown Noblesville. Vary rare area to find a multi-unit property within this residential area. If you are looking for an apartment in a very quaint and quiet neighborhood this is a GREAT place for you. This unit was 90% renovated in 2011 and you will see with a showing that it is VERY unique and Landlord pays close attention to detail. You will meet the Landlord at the showing-not a realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 Grant Street - A have any available units?
1193 Grant Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1193 Grant Street - A have?
Some of 1193 Grant Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1193 Grant Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
1193 Grant Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 Grant Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 1193 Grant Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 1193 Grant Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 1193 Grant Street - A offers parking.
Does 1193 Grant Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1193 Grant Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 Grant Street - A have a pool?
No, 1193 Grant Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 1193 Grant Street - A have accessible units?
No, 1193 Grant Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 Grant Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1193 Grant Street - A has units with dishwashers.
