1193 Grant Street - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fully remodeled duplex in 2012 (main level) of an over-under duplex just north of downtown Noblesville. Walking distance to downtown Noblesville, a block away from a Noblesville Elementnary School.. Property is immaculate and has just been fully painted after last tenant move out. Landlord takes care of yard maintenance as well.



This unit features hard harddwood floors, energy-efficient windows, 2 bathrooms, beautiful kitchen with built in microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. This unit also has a beautiful screened in porch off of the back as well as a 1 unit garage for this unit.



2 full bedrooms plus a 3rd room with french doors which can be used as a den/office/ or 3rd bedroom or more!



Rent is $1295 and includes ALL utilities. NO other costs except for internet.



If you are looking for a unit that is in a residential area with a great large yard then look no further as this unit rarely becomes available. Managed by the OWNER - NOT A PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY.



Note: Pictures are before unit is being updated to all Light-Grey Walls. Updates to come.

Charming "Over-Under" duplex located within blocks of downtown Noblesville. Vary rare area to find a multi-unit property within this residential area. If you are looking for an apartment in a very quaint and quiet neighborhood this is a GREAT place for you. This unit was 90% renovated in 2011 and you will see with a showing that it is VERY unique and Landlord pays close attention to detail. You will meet the Landlord at the showing-not a realtor.