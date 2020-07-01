All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

11117 Hylas Drive

11117 Hylas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11117 Hylas Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
Roudebush Farms

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Don't miss this great opportunity for a wonderful, well maintained and loved, 4 bedroom home in Noblesville! Highlights include a large kitchen with new appliances and new beautiful cabinets overlooking the Family Room. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity, separate shower and oversized tub! All 4 bedrooms have large walk in closets. Large loft! Entire home has just been repainted. Fenced in yard. Great neighborhood with a pool and two playgrounds!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Hylas Drive have any available units?
11117 Hylas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11117 Hylas Drive have?
Some of 11117 Hylas Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11117 Hylas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Hylas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Hylas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11117 Hylas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 11117 Hylas Drive offer parking?
No, 11117 Hylas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11117 Hylas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11117 Hylas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Hylas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11117 Hylas Drive has a pool.
Does 11117 Hylas Drive have accessible units?
No, 11117 Hylas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Hylas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11117 Hylas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

