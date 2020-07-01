11117 Hylas Drive

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Don't miss this great opportunity for a wonderful, well maintained and loved, 4 bedroom home in Noblesville! Highlights include a large kitchen with new appliances and new beautiful cabinets overlooking the Family Room. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity, separate shower and oversized tub! All 4 bedrooms have large walk in closets. Large loft! Entire home has just been repainted. Fenced in yard. Great neighborhood with a pool and two playgrounds!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.