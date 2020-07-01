11016 Balfour Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup fireplace carpet

This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath has newer carpet and paint, ready for you to call home. Spacious Master Bedroom & Large family room features a gas fireplace. Upstairs has a large loft that gives plenty of extra space. All appliances stay in the kitchen and there are W/D hookups in the utility room. Please call (317) 610-0600 for a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,485, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,485, Available 9/28/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.