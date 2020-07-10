All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

10980 Balfour Dr

10980 Balfour Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10980 Balfour Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
Roudebush Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
10980 Balfour Dr Available 06/29/20 4 Bedroom in Noblesville - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Noblesville is over 2,500 sq ft and provides so much space! Formal dining room and living room on either side of the entry; eat-in kitchen has breakfast nook that flows into the spacious family room with a fireplace; bonus loft space; large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet; master bath includes double sinks, separate shower & garden tub; and paver patio overlooks the large fenced backyard. Pets considered with owner approval: security deposit will be increased to $2,150. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

*Property cannot be shown until June 7th. Please contact us if you have further questions.*

(RLNE3458766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10980 Balfour Dr have any available units?
10980 Balfour Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10980 Balfour Dr have?
Some of 10980 Balfour Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10980 Balfour Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10980 Balfour Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10980 Balfour Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10980 Balfour Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 10980 Balfour Dr offer parking?
No, 10980 Balfour Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10980 Balfour Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10980 Balfour Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10980 Balfour Dr have a pool?
No, 10980 Balfour Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10980 Balfour Dr have accessible units?
No, 10980 Balfour Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10980 Balfour Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10980 Balfour Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

