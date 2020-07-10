Amenities

10980 Balfour Dr Available 06/29/20 4 Bedroom in Noblesville - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Noblesville is over 2,500 sq ft and provides so much space! Formal dining room and living room on either side of the entry; eat-in kitchen has breakfast nook that flows into the spacious family room with a fireplace; bonus loft space; large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet; master bath includes double sinks, separate shower & garden tub; and paver patio overlooks the large fenced backyard. Pets considered with owner approval: security deposit will be increased to $2,150. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



*Property cannot be shown until June 7th. Please contact us if you have further questions.*



