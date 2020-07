Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled Ranch for Lease in popular Noblesville neighborhood. Covered front porch greets you, Tile entry leading into large tile eat in kitchen that has new stainless steel appliances and access to the private fenced rear yard nestled in mature tree line. Fresh updated paint through out the entire home. Vaulted ceiling in great room, all new carpet through out! Washer and dryer for your convenience! Home boasts 3 bedrooms and two baths. Spacious two car garage. Move in ready!