1036 S. 10th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home has 2 bedrooms on the main level and a loft bedroom in the attic. There is 1 full bathroom on the first floor. Rent listed does not include the garage or the small cottage in the back yard. Use of the garage is negotiable. There is parking for 3 cars not including the garage. The back yard is fenced in with a nice patio. The house has a cellar basement were the furnace and A/C unit are along with the water heater and full home water softener system. All the floors are hardwood. Most of the house has the original door hardware. Full kitchen with 8x10 eating area. Laundry is on the back enclosed porch and a washer and dryer are included. The house is pet-friendly. The yard is treated 7 times per year for a healthy lawn. Trash and sewer are $51 per month.



To qualify: Your income should be around $40k annually or better, no evictions, credit score of 650 or higher but will work with you on that. No more than 2 adults and 2 children.