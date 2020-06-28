All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM

1036 S. 10th St

1036 South 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1036 South 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home has 2 bedrooms on the main level and a loft bedroom in the attic. There is 1 full bathroom on the first floor. Rent listed does not include the garage or the small cottage in the back yard. Use of the garage is negotiable. There is parking for 3 cars not including the garage. The back yard is fenced in with a nice patio. The house has a cellar basement were the furnace and A/C unit are along with the water heater and full home water softener system. All the floors are hardwood. Most of the house has the original door hardware. Full kitchen with 8x10 eating area. Laundry is on the back enclosed porch and a washer and dryer are included. The house is pet-friendly. The yard is treated 7 times per year for a healthy lawn. Trash and sewer are $51 per month.

To qualify: Your income should be around $40k annually or better, no evictions, credit score of 650 or higher but will work with you on that. No more than 2 adults and 2 children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 S. 10th St have any available units?
1036 S. 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 S. 10th St have?
Some of 1036 S. 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 S. 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1036 S. 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 S. 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 S. 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 1036 S. 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 1036 S. 10th St offers parking.
Does 1036 S. 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 S. 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 S. 10th St have a pool?
No, 1036 S. 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1036 S. 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1036 S. 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 S. 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 S. 10th St has units with dishwashers.
