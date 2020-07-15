2543 Tod Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$99 Move in Special on on Fully Rehabbed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson - Fresh paint and new flooring are just two of the finishing touches in this newly rehabbed brick ranch. New stainless steel electric range, dishwasher, and counter tops are included in the updated kitchen. Brick fireplace a built-in shelving add to the finishing touches. NIce wooden deck is perfect for those upcoming warm days. Two storage barns come with the home to store your lawn equipment and bikes.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



To schedule a tour, call Judy at 317-210-3225 or e-mail judy@zuluscape.com



(RLNE4773223)