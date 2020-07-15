All apartments in Madison County

Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

2543 Tod Lane

2543 Tod Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2543 Tod Lane, Madison County, IN 46013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$99 Move in Special on on Fully Rehabbed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson - Fresh paint and new flooring are just two of the finishing touches in this newly rehabbed brick ranch. New stainless steel electric range, dishwasher, and counter tops are included in the updated kitchen. Brick fireplace a built-in shelving add to the finishing touches. NIce wooden deck is perfect for those upcoming warm days. Two storage barns come with the home to store your lawn equipment and bikes.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

To schedule a tour, call Judy at 317-210-3225 or e-mail judy@zuluscape.com

(RLNE4773223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

