All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 8051 Barksdale Wy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
8051 Barksdale Wy
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8051 Barksdale Wy

8051 Barksdale Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8051 Barksdale Way, Lawrence, IN 46216

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/934e7e10a2 ---- Beautiful 3-bedroom in popular Benjamin Square! Master bedroom on the main level with full bath including a lovely garden tub. Cozy up by the fireplace during the colder months! Turn the loft into your sitting area and relax overlooking the living room. Full basement for extra storage and living space. You'll enjoy the large fully fenced backyard and covered front porch! Seconds away from Fort Harrison State Park with easy access to I-465. Short commute to shopping, dining and entertainment! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Sorry, no pets for this home. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet High Vaulted Ceilings Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 Barksdale Wy have any available units?
8051 Barksdale Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8051 Barksdale Wy have?
Some of 8051 Barksdale Wy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 Barksdale Wy currently offering any rent specials?
8051 Barksdale Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 Barksdale Wy pet-friendly?
No, 8051 Barksdale Wy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 8051 Barksdale Wy offer parking?
Yes, 8051 Barksdale Wy offers parking.
Does 8051 Barksdale Wy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8051 Barksdale Wy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 Barksdale Wy have a pool?
No, 8051 Barksdale Wy does not have a pool.
Does 8051 Barksdale Wy have accessible units?
No, 8051 Barksdale Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 Barksdale Wy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8051 Barksdale Wy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8051 Barksdale Wy have units with air conditioning?
No, 8051 Barksdale Wy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis