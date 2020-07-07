8051 Barksdale Wy

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/934e7e10a2 ---- Beautiful 3-bedroom in popular Benjamin Square! Master bedroom on the main level with full bath including a lovely garden tub. Cozy up by the fireplace during the colder months! Turn the loft into your sitting area and relax overlooking the living room. Full basement for extra storage and living space. You'll enjoy the large fully fenced backyard and covered front porch! Seconds away from Fort Harrison State Park with easy access to I-465. Short commute to shopping, dining and entertainment! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Sorry, no pets for this home. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet High Vaulted Ceilings Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring