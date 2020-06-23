4924 Leone Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

OPEN HOUSE SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 1PM!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!



This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is available for you to move into right away. The nice-sized living room is perfect for entertaining and leads into a welcoming kitchen - fridge, stove, and DISHWASHER included. This house also features washer / dryer hook-ups as well. 3 bedrooms with ample closet space complete this house. Be sure to check it out before its gone!



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 30.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



Please call or text 248-243-6648 or 313-887-0245



