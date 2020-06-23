All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4924 Leone Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4924 Leone Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4924 Leone Dr.

4924 Leone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4924 Leone Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
OPEN HOUSE SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 1PM!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!

This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is available for you to move into right away. The nice-sized living room is perfect for entertaining and leads into a welcoming kitchen - fridge, stove, and DISHWASHER included. This house also features washer / dryer hook-ups as well. 3 bedrooms with ample closet space complete this house. Be sure to check it out before its gone!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 30.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals.
Please call or text 248-243-6648 or 313-887-0245

(RLNE4095872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Leone Dr. have any available units?
4924 Leone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4924 Leone Dr. have?
Some of 4924 Leone Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Leone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Leone Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Leone Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Leone Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4924 Leone Dr. offer parking?
No, 4924 Leone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4924 Leone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Leone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Leone Dr. have a pool?
No, 4924 Leone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Leone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4924 Leone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Leone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Leone Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 Leone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 Leone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis