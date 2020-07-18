11550 Signet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home features a Large Great Room with insets for Entertainment center and has a Wood Burning Fireplace. Large eat-in Kitchen opens to the Great Room and has sliding glass doors to backyard. Upstairs you will find a wonderful Loft, Huge Master Suite including a walk-in closet and Full Tub/Shower combo Bathroom, 2 more good size bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Laundry Closet for Full Size Washer/Dryer. Beautiful neutral carpeting and paint throughout. This all electric home has 2 Car attached garage with opener and a fully fenced backyard!



Refrigerator, Electric Oven, Range Hood Fan, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Located in Lawrence Township in Links at Winding Ridge Golf Community, providing easy access to grocery stores, shops, and more. Beautiful parks and pond nearby.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Available 4/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.