Lawrence, IN
11550 Signet Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11550 Signet Lane

11550 Signet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11550 Signet Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home features a Large Great Room with insets for Entertainment center and has a Wood Burning Fireplace. Large eat-in Kitchen opens to the Great Room and has sliding glass doors to backyard. Upstairs you will find a wonderful Loft, Huge Master Suite including a walk-in closet and Full Tub/Shower combo Bathroom, 2 more good size bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Laundry Closet for Full Size Washer/Dryer. Beautiful neutral carpeting and paint throughout. This all electric home has 2 Car attached garage with opener and a fully fenced backyard!

Refrigerator, Electric Oven, Range Hood Fan, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Located in Lawrence Township in Links at Winding Ridge Golf Community, providing easy access to grocery stores, shops, and more. Beautiful parks and pond nearby.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Available 4/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11550 Signet Lane have any available units?
11550 Signet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11550 Signet Lane have?
Some of 11550 Signet Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11550 Signet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11550 Signet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11550 Signet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11550 Signet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11550 Signet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11550 Signet Lane offers parking.
Does 11550 Signet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11550 Signet Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11550 Signet Lane have a pool?
No, 11550 Signet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11550 Signet Lane have accessible units?
No, 11550 Signet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11550 Signet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11550 Signet Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11550 Signet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11550 Signet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
