Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11130 Bayridge Circle West

11130 Bayridge Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

11130 Bayridge Circle West, Lawrence, IN 46236
Bay Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c921270e1 ---- This home has just about everything! Spacious flowing floor plan,high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, great storage, 2 1/2 baths, great outdoor space with nice wood deck, 2 car attached garage, nice finishes throughout, walk in's. Just click to schedule a showing!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have any available units?
11130 Bayridge Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have?
Some of 11130 Bayridge Circle West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11130 Bayridge Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
11130 Bayridge Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11130 Bayridge Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 11130 Bayridge Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 11130 Bayridge Circle West offers parking.
Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11130 Bayridge Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have a pool?
No, 11130 Bayridge Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have accessible units?
No, 11130 Bayridge Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 11130 Bayridge Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11130 Bayridge Circle West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11130 Bayridge Circle West has units with air conditioning.

