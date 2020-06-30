11130 Bayridge Circle West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c921270e1 ---- This home has just about everything! Spacious flowing floor plan,high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, great storage, 2 1/2 baths, great outdoor space with nice wood deck, 2 car attached garage, nice finishes throughout, walk in's. Just click to schedule a showing!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years