Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
316 Plantation
316 Plantation Way, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
316 Plantation Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath house offers cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen, plenty of storage and friendly family neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 Brunswick Court South
3126 Brunswick Court South, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1688 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Townhouse minutes to Purdue University - Property Id: 9466 Large spacious townhouse on cul-du-sac in south Lafayette just minutes from Purdue University and downtown Lafayette.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ellsworth Romig
1 Unit Available
151 S 3rd Street
151 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
151 S 3rd Street Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit - This unit is 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Large front porch shared with connecting unit. Separate entrance to each unit, and back porch as well.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
703 North Street
703 North Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
703 North Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of downtown! - Beautiful 3 bedroom. Newer flooring, beautiful white cabinets, open concept with built in cabinets in dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanna
1 Unit Available
1701 Pierce Street
1701 Pierce Street, Lafayette, IN
1701 Pierce Street Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE4154175)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2107 North 19th Street
2107 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
2107 North 19th Street Available 09/01/20 Newly REMODELED!!!! Spacious 3bd/1bth single family house, quiet neighborhood! - NEWLY renovated LARGE 3bed/1bath close to downtown. Its located on the bus-line for anyone looking to save on gas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perrin
1 Unit Available
1704 Rainey St
1704 Rainey Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Family Home with Yard - This spacious, two story house is perfect for a family looking for a new home! Includes a bonus room, large backyard, back deck, washer/dryer hookups, and off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1024 Tippecanoe St
1024 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN
1024 Tippecanoe St Available 08/03/20 Unique and Well Maintained Victorian Home - Private Fenced Yard, Large Porch - Gorgeous 5 bed, 2 bath full bath Victorian Home located just blocks from downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Valley Center
1 Unit Available
1415 Congress St
1415 Congress Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1140 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home with a 2 Car Garage and a Basement. This home is located just off Kossuth. It is walking distance to the park. Large eat in kitchen. Plenty of off street parking. Give us a call today.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Historic Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1015 Elizabeth St
1015 Elizabeth Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1230 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1 bath located downtown Lafayette. Huge eat in kitchen, washer dryer hookups, covered patio and fenced in back yard. Give us a call today to set up a viewing. We do require tenants to have residential liability insurance.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2205 N 23rd Street
2205 North 23rd Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
2205 N 23rd Street Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house - This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house (RLNE5686903)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1001 Fannon Dr - 1
1001 Fannon Drive, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse Just minutes from campus and right beside the Bronze Loop bus line, Fannon Townhouses are conveniently located close to Purdue's campus and downtown Lafayette, as well.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1406 Wolfson Way
1406 Wolfson Way, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Won't last long!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautiful back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680227)
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2617 Chilton Drive
2617 Chilton Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
2617 Chilton Drive Available 06/15/20 Three Bedroom Home - Beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the south side of Lafayette.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/01/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4330 S 250 E
4330 Concord Road, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2362 sqft
- VR Tour: https://ths.li/rmayQ7 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE2546210)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Glenwood Heights
1 Unit Available
233 Sharon Road
233 Sharon Road, West Lafayette, IN
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
222 Sylvia
222 Sylvia Street, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1335 sqft
222 Sylvia Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing 3 Bedroom Home near Campus - Pre-leasing has started for this wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in West Lafayette.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 6
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
203 Wiggins Street
203 Wiggins Street, West Lafayette, IN
Modern Luxury duplex townhouses with great near campus location. 4 bedrooms with 4 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms and 2 car garage! Duplex townhouses come with all kitchen features and a deck off of the second floor. Controlled access with alarm.

June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report. Lafayette rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lafayette rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report. Lafayette rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lafayette rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lafayette rent trends were flat over the past month

Lafayette rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lafayette stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Lafayette's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lafayette, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Lafayette rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lafayette, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lafayette is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lafayette's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Lafayette.
    • While Lafayette's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lafayette than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lafayette.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

