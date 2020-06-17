All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like
523 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

523 Main Street

523 Main Street · (765) 637-0208
Location

523 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901
Downtown Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 523 Main Street · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Two Bedroom Right Downtown! - Coming available soon, this completely renovated two bedroom, two bathroom apartment located in Downtown Lafayette has plenty to offer! Features of this unique unit include oversized bedrooms, walk in closets and an open concept living/dining/kitchen. You will also find beautiful tile work, a waterfall shower head, exposed brick and floor to ceiling windows. With an incredible view of downtown and beyond, you cannot beat the location! Everything you may need is within a short distance including shops, restaurants, farmers market, entertainment and much more!

This apartment will not last on the market long!
Call us today to get your showing scheduled before it is leased.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 523 Main Street have any available units?
523 Main Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 523 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 523 Main Street offer parking?
No, 523 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 523 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Main Street have a pool?
No, 523 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 523 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

