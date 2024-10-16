Have a question for Copper Gate?
3140 Coppergate Circle • Lafayette IN 47909
128 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Price and Availability
Verified 12 MIN ago
Two Bedroom - B
$1,033
1
2 Bed
1 Bath
916 sqft
Unit 3116-1
Avail. Dec 1
$1,033
Location
3140 Coppergate Circle, Lafayette, IN 47909
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
online portal
pet friendly
Luxurious and affordable, let Copper Gate be your new home! Residents will also enjoy an on-site Headstart Center, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center & more! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms include updated kitchen cabinets & countertops, an in-home washer & dryer and open & spacious floorplans. Located in the Southside of Lafayette, we are close to shopping, dining and entertainment - plus only five miles from Purdue University. Enjoy the conveniences of city living and the perks of country life - a community park with walking trails, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts nearby. Call to schedule a tour of your new home today before they’re gone! *Copper Gate Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesSewer, Trash, Water
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
300.00
rent
25.00
limit
2
fee
0.00
restrictions
Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Pay Less
0.4 mi
This Old Butcher Shoppe
1.6 mi
Needler's Fresh Market
1.7 mi
Healthies Southside
2.1 mi
Walmart Supercenter
2.3 mi
Restaurants
El Molino Mexican Restaurant
0.3 mi
Papa John's
0.4 mi
Subway
0.4 mi
DQ Grill & Chill
0.5 mi
McDonald's
0.6 mi
Public Transportation
Lafayette
2.5 mi
6th St & Main St (SW Corner) - BUS358
2.5 mi
(Northest of) River Rd & William St: BUS186
2.5 mi
Lafayette
2.6 mi
6th St & Main St (NE Corner) - BUS350
2.6 mi
Airports
Purdue University Airport
3.1 mi
Timber House Airport
7.1 mi
Wyandotte Airport
7.3 mi
Etter Airport
7.7 mi
Wildcat Air Landing Area
7.8 mi
Schools
5
Amelia Earhart Elementary School
0.5 mi
7
Edgelea Elementary School
1.0 mi
2
Miami Elementary School
1.5 mi
4
Lafayette Tecumseh Jr High School
1.5 mi
3
Jefferson High School
1.6 mi
Parks
Armstrong Park
0.5 mi
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
1.3 mi
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
1.3 mi
Kennedy Park
1.5 mi
Durkees Run Park
1.7 mi
Entertainment
Tippecanoe County Public Library Book Return Box
0.4 mi
Castaway Bay
0.5 mi
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 347 Aerie
1.0 mi
Crosser Sports Complex
1.1 mi
Davidson Fields
1.5 mi
Pets
WEA Animal Hospital
1.4 mi
Simon & Halle's Pet Boutique
1.6 mi
Shamrock Dog Park
1.8 mi
Tricia's Dog House
2.5 mi
PetSmart
2.6 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Copper Gate have any available units?
Copper Gate has a unit available for $1,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
What amenities does Copper Gate have?
Some of Copper Gate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Gate is pet-friendly.
Does Copper Gate offer parking?
Yes, Copper Gate offers parking.
Does Copper Gate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copper Gate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Gate have a pool?
Yes, Copper Gate has a pool.
Does Copper Gate have accessible units?
Yes, Copper Gate has accessible units.
Does Copper Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Gate has units with dishwashers.