Hendricks County, IN
10397 Hickory Hill Drive
10397 Hickory Hill Drive

10397 Hickory Hill Drive · No Longer Available
10397 Hickory Hill Drive, Hendricks County, IN 46234

carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is Move-In Ready. The interior has been recently painted. There are new light fixtures and newer carpeting upstairs also. The first floor is very open and inviting with hardwood laminate floors in DR and FR. The family room is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has new lights, new deep sink, and faucets, lots of cabinets and large center island! New back door. Upstairs features a large loft area and 3 big bedrooms. MBR with walk-in shower, new laminate hardwoods, and a walk-in closet. You will love the Big private fenced back yard with a large deck for entertaining. Don't miss out on this home, it's waiting for you and your family.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have any available units?
10397 Hickory Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
What amenities does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have?
Some of 10397 Hickory Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10397 Hickory Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10397 Hickory Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10397 Hickory Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendricks County.
Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10397 Hickory Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10397 Hickory Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
