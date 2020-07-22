10397 Hickory Hill Drive

Amenities

This amazing 2 story 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is Move-In Ready. The interior has been recently painted. There are new light fixtures and newer carpeting upstairs also. The first floor is very open and inviting with hardwood laminate floors in DR and FR. The family room is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has new lights, new deep sink, and faucets, lots of cabinets and large center island! New back door. Upstairs features a large loft area and 3 big bedrooms. MBR with walk-in shower, new laminate hardwoods, and a walk-in closet. You will love the Big private fenced back yard with a large deck for entertaining. Don't miss out on this home, it's waiting for you and your family.