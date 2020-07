Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Do you need space for your Growing Business. Great Location near Geist, Home & 2 large pole Barns Zoned Industrial General. Home could be used for an office or living quarters with some updates. Two Pole Buildings: One built in 1976, 43 x 72, 3096 sq ft, Half has cement floor and the other half is gravel. The Larger built in 2011 is 60 x 120, 7200 Sqft with Two Large 15' high, Overhead Doors.