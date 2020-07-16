All apartments in Hammond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

6402 Nebraska

6402 Nebraska Avenue · (219) 281-2225
Location

6402 Nebraska Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6402 Nebraska · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Updated-3 bedroom house w/ Fenced yard, appliances present - Recently Updated! 3 Bedroom 1 bath house in a highly desirable area of Hessville. Kitchen with Appliances present (fridge, stove). House has central air and laundry hook ups! Fenced in yard.
All the conveniences in this home; good schools, close to park, 5 minutes from expressway, close to shopping, restaurants and more!
Perfect place for a family to call HOME!!
$1250/month
$1250/deposit
Tenant is responsible for all utilities

(RLNE5192479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Nebraska have any available units?
6402 Nebraska has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 Nebraska have?
Some of 6402 Nebraska's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 Nebraska currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Nebraska is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Nebraska pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Nebraska is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does 6402 Nebraska offer parking?
No, 6402 Nebraska does not offer parking.
Does 6402 Nebraska have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Nebraska does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Nebraska have a pool?
No, 6402 Nebraska does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Nebraska have accessible units?
No, 6402 Nebraska does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Nebraska have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Nebraska does not have units with dishwashers.
