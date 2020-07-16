6402 Nebraska

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Updated-3 bedroom house w/ Fenced yard, appliances present - Recently Updated! 3 Bedroom 1 bath house in a highly desirable area of Hessville. Kitchen with Appliances present (fridge, stove). House has central air and laundry hook ups! Fenced in yard.

All the conveniences in this home; good schools, close to park, 5 minutes from expressway, close to shopping, restaurants and more!

Perfect place for a family to call HOME!!

$1250/month

$1250/deposit

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



(RLNE5192479)