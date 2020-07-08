All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:30 AM

10411 Mcpherson Street

10411 Mcpherson Street · No Longer Available
Location

10411 Mcpherson Street, Hamilton County, IN 46280

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
OPEN SHOWING: JULY 7 TUESDAY; 3:00-3:30PM. Immediate occupancy. Newer (past 3 years) kitchen cabinets and laminate flooring in LR and BR's. Refrigerator, range/oven included in the kitchen- plus Washer and dryer in unit. Ceiling fans with lights. Blinds in all rooms. Water softener. Private drive steps from front door. Landlord takes care of the mowing. Spacious yard, patio, with shared storage shed and fire pit. Wonderful location: walk to subway, pizza shop, restaurant. Close to Monon Trail, Monon Center, and Central Park with 6 miles of trails to get out an exercise and with a stocked fishing pond. Pets allowed w/ landlord approval-one time $200 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Mcpherson Street have any available units?
10411 Mcpherson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 10411 Mcpherson Street have?
Some of 10411 Mcpherson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Mcpherson Street currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Mcpherson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Mcpherson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Mcpherson Street is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Mcpherson Street offer parking?
No, 10411 Mcpherson Street does not offer parking.
Does 10411 Mcpherson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10411 Mcpherson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Mcpherson Street have a pool?
No, 10411 Mcpherson Street does not have a pool.
Does 10411 Mcpherson Street have accessible units?
No, 10411 Mcpherson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Mcpherson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Mcpherson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10411 Mcpherson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10411 Mcpherson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
