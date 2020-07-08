10411 Mcpherson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym

OPEN SHOWING: JULY 7 TUESDAY; 3:00-3:30PM. Immediate occupancy. Newer (past 3 years) kitchen cabinets and laminate flooring in LR and BR's. Refrigerator, range/oven included in the kitchen- plus Washer and dryer in unit. Ceiling fans with lights. Blinds in all rooms. Water softener. Private drive steps from front door. Landlord takes care of the mowing. Spacious yard, patio, with shared storage shed and fire pit. Wonderful location: walk to subway, pizza shop, restaurant. Close to Monon Trail, Monon Center, and Central Park with 6 miles of trails to get out an exercise and with a stocked fishing pond. Pets allowed w/ landlord approval-one time $200 pet fee.