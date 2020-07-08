All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:50 PM

631 Scotch Pine Drive

631 Scotch Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

631 Scotch Pine Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Greenwood has a family room, dining room, and has a large kitchen with dishwasher. It also has a 1/2 bath and electric laundry room and access to electric 2 car garage on the lower level. Newer vinyl through out. Sliding glass doors leading to the fenced in back yard. Beautiful chandelier at the top of the stair case, large Master to the right of the stairs with french doors, decorative fan, master bathroom has double sinks, a soak tub, separate shower and closed off toilet. It also features a large walk in closet with custom shelving. The 2nd bathroom is separating the 2 other bedrooms which both have decorative fans.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Scotch Pine Drive have any available units?
631 Scotch Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Scotch Pine Drive have?
Some of 631 Scotch Pine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Scotch Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Scotch Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Scotch Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Scotch Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 631 Scotch Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 631 Scotch Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 631 Scotch Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Scotch Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Scotch Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Scotch Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Scotch Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Scotch Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Scotch Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Scotch Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

