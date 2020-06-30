All apartments in Greenwood
616 Boonesboro Road
616 Boonesboro Road

616 Boonesboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

616 Boonesboro Road, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a cozy 3 Bedroom home with 1 and a half bath. This home is located in Greenwood IN. You will love the accent fireplace this upcoming winter. Did we mention the fenced in yard? Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Boonesboro Road have any available units?
616 Boonesboro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 616 Boonesboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
616 Boonesboro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Boonesboro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Boonesboro Road is pet friendly.
Does 616 Boonesboro Road offer parking?
No, 616 Boonesboro Road does not offer parking.
Does 616 Boonesboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Boonesboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Boonesboro Road have a pool?
No, 616 Boonesboro Road does not have a pool.
Does 616 Boonesboro Road have accessible units?
No, 616 Boonesboro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Boonesboro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Boonesboro Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Boonesboro Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Boonesboro Road does not have units with air conditioning.

