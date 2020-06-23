2717 Grand Fir Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, spacious, naturally well lit home is begging for you to make it yours right in time for the holidays!! It's an open concept, 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Kitchen has newer counter tops, plenty of cabinets, vinyl flooring, and fixtures. Spacious living space open to the kitchen. Huge master with tall ceilings and french doors features full bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and closet. Tons of storage throughout home. Very low maintenance privacy fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage. Don't wait! This home won't last long!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



Not currently accepting Section 8



