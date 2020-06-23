All apartments in Greenwood
2717 Grand Fir Drive
2717 Grand Fir Drive

2717 Grand Fir Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Grand Fir Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Beautiful, spacious, naturally well lit home is begging for you to make it yours right in time for the holidays!! It's an open concept, 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Kitchen has newer counter tops, plenty of cabinets, vinyl flooring, and fixtures. Spacious living space open to the kitchen. Huge master with tall ceilings and french doors features full bath with a garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and closet. Tons of storage throughout home. Very low maintenance privacy fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage. Don't wait! This home won't last long!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
2717 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 2717 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Grand Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Grand Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Grand Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
