2377 Providence Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2377 Providence Court

2377 Providence Court · No Longer Available
Location

2377 Providence Court, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2377 Providence Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Some of 2377 Providence Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2377 Providence Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 2377 Providence Court is pet friendly.
Yes, 2377 Providence Court does offer parking.
No, 2377 Providence Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 2377 Providence Court does not have a pool.
No, 2377 Providence Court does not have accessible units.
No, 2377 Providence Court does not have units with dishwashers.
