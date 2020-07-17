2248 Providence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Updated 3 bedroom home that overlooks a pond. This home has lots of features that you will really enjoy. This home boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a closet so big it could almost be used for another bedroom!! Out back enjoy the peaceful setting from your deck in your fenced in yard that overlooks a pond! This home is ready for you!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.