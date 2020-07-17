***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Updated 3 bedroom home that overlooks a pond. This home has lots of features that you will really enjoy. This home boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a closet so big it could almost be used for another bedroom!! Out back enjoy the peaceful setting from your deck in your fenced in yard that overlooks a pond! This home is ready for you!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2248 Providence Drive have any available units?
2248 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Providence Drive have?
Some of 2248 Providence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2248 Providence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2248 Providence Drive offer parking?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have a pool?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.