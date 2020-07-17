All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 2248 Providence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
2248 Providence Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2248 Providence Drive

2248 Providence · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2248 Providence, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Updated 3 bedroom home that overlooks a pond. This home has lots of features that you will really enjoy. This home boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a closet so big it could almost be used for another bedroom!! Out back enjoy the peaceful setting from your deck in your fenced in yard that overlooks a pond! This home is ready for you!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Providence Drive have any available units?
2248 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Providence Drive have?
Some of 2248 Providence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2248 Providence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2248 Providence Drive offer parking?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have a pool?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2248 Providence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University