755 Fern Street

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and check out this beautiful, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Greenfield IN! Home offers a spacious living room, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen boasts granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and new kitchen appliances delivered upon move in. All 3 bedrooms are nicely sized with large closets. Master bedroom features its own en suite master bath with garden tub. Enjoy the summers entertaining on your deck in your mostly fenced in backyard!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.