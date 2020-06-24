All apartments in Greenfield
755 Fern Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

755 Fern Street

755 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

755 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this beautiful, newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Greenfield IN! Home offers a spacious living room, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen boasts granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and new kitchen appliances delivered upon move in. All 3 bedrooms are nicely sized with large closets. Master bedroom features its own en suite master bath with garden tub. Enjoy the summers entertaining on your deck in your mostly fenced in backyard!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Fern Street have any available units?
755 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 755 Fern Street have?
Some of 755 Fern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
755 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 755 Fern Street offer parking?
No, 755 Fern Street does not offer parking.
Does 755 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 755 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 755 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 755 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
