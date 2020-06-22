All apartments in Greenfield
Greenfield, IN
737 Fern Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

737 Fern Street

737 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

737 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This warm and welcoming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,600 sf home is located in Greenfield, IN. This home features gorgeous luxury vinyl-plank flooring, plush neutral toned carpeting and fresh paint. The spacious living area is open to the kitchen which has plenty of cabinetry and countertop space, as well as all black high-efficiency appliances. A half bath and laundry room is conveniently located right off the living space. On the second level, the master suite is spacious in size and provides a double wide vanity sink and walk in closet. There is also a 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard with a brick set patio, perfect for entertaining guests and pets. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Fern Street have any available units?
737 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 737 Fern Street have?
Some of 737 Fern Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
737 Fern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 737 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 737 Fern Street does offer parking.
Does 737 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 737 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 737 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 737 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
