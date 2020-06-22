737 Fern Street

Amenities

SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This warm and welcoming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,600 sf home is located in Greenfield, IN. This home features gorgeous luxury vinyl-plank flooring, plush neutral toned carpeting and fresh paint. The spacious living area is open to the kitchen which has plenty of cabinetry and countertop space, as well as all black high-efficiency appliances. A half bath and laundry room is conveniently located right off the living space. On the second level, the master suite is spacious in size and provides a double wide vanity sink and walk in closet. There is also a 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard with a brick set patio, perfect for entertaining guests and pets. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.