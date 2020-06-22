All apartments in Greenfield
677 Fern Street
677 Fern Street

677 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

677 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Greenfield. Spacious living room to enjoy on the main level and a loft upstairs to really spread out. Wonderfully updated kitchen with pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with garden tub. Privacy fenced in back yard has a nice wood deck with sail covering. The garage is fully finished and has garage door opener. Convenient location close to interstate, shopping, dining, and more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Fern Street have any available units?
677 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 677 Fern Street have?
Some of 677 Fern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
677 Fern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Fern Street pet-friendly?
No, 677 Fern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 677 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 677 Fern Street does offer parking.
Does 677 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 677 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 677 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 677 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 677 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
