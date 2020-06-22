677 Fern Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Greenfield. Spacious living room to enjoy on the main level and a loft upstairs to really spread out. Wonderfully updated kitchen with pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with garden tub. Privacy fenced in back yard has a nice wood deck with sail covering. The garage is fully finished and has garage door opener. Convenient location close to interstate, shopping, dining, and more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.