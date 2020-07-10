2322 Collins Way

Amenities

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***You will fall in love with this floor plan!!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Greenfield. This home has all the bells and whistles; open concept first floor, upgraded granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful carpet and neutral paint. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy, master bedroom has-suite bathroom w/ garden tub and ALL bedrooms have large closets! Extra living space in upstairs loft. Enjoy the serene backyard will full privacy fence. As always we are pet friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.