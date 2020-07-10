All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 2322 Collins Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
2322 Collins Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2322 Collins Way

2322 Collins Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2322 Collins Way, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***You will fall in love with this floor plan!!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Greenfield. This home has all the bells and whistles; open concept first floor, upgraded granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful carpet and neutral paint. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy, master bedroom has-suite bathroom w/ garden tub and ALL bedrooms have large closets! Extra living space in upstairs loft. Enjoy the serene backyard will full privacy fence. As always we are pet friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Collins Way have any available units?
2322 Collins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 2322 Collins Way have?
Some of 2322 Collins Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Collins Way currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Collins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Collins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Collins Way is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Collins Way offer parking?
No, 2322 Collins Way does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Collins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Collins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Collins Way have a pool?
No, 2322 Collins Way does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Collins Way have accessible units?
No, 2322 Collins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Collins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Collins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Collins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Collins Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GarageGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis