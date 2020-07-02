All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 1811 Winfield Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
1811 Winfield Park Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM

1811 Winfield Park Drive

1811 Winfield Pk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1811 Winfield Pk Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1496921

A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Central air
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Carpet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Paver Pool,Boat dock and lift,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have any available units?
1811 Winfield Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have?
Some of 1811 Winfield Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Winfield Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Winfield Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Winfield Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Winfield Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Winfield Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Winfield Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Winfield Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 Winfield Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Winfield Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Winfield Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 Winfield Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis