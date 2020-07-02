1811 Winfield Park Drive

Amenities

A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--Central air

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.