Gary, IN
840 Lincoln St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

840 Lincoln St

840 Lincoln Street · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN 46402
Downtown Gary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 840 Lincoln St · Avail. Aug 1

$875

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
840 Lincoln St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY AUGUST 1ST! - This home is under construction and will be brand new!

When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Want to be the first one to ever use all this new stuff in this beautiful home? If you can plan in advance this opportunity is for you!

Do you need space and room? This home comes complete with 4 bedrooms and a basement! There is plenty of room for you and your family.

Want to live hassle free with no maintenance issues? What can possibly break down if everything is new?

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, with double pane windows throughout, this should keep your bills to a minimum. This will give you the lowest utility bills you could possibly have.

This home is conveniently located close to everything.

Want to be the first one to ever live in and use all this new stuff?It is ready now. Don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5912731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Lincoln St have any available units?
840 Lincoln St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 840 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
840 Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 840 Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 840 Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 840 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 840 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 840 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 840 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
