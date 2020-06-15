All apartments in Gary
273 Cleveland St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

273 Cleveland St

273 Cleveland Street · (219) 472-6855
Location

273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN 46404
Ambridge Mann

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 273 Cleveland St · Avail. Jul 4

$875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.

You will enjoy plenty of room for your family in this spacious 4 bedroom home with cozy kitchen perfect for family dinner.

Looking to save money on utility bills? With a newer energy saving hot water heater, furnace, and double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!

Terrific neighborhood of well kept homes.

This home is also conveniently located with easy access to Chicago! Along with easy access to shopping, railways, schools, and the expressway.

Want to make this your family's next home then hurry and reply to this post or call 219-472-6855 today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4758865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Cleveland St have any available units?
273 Cleveland St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 273 Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
273 Cleveland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Cleveland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 Cleveland St is pet friendly.
Does 273 Cleveland St offer parking?
No, 273 Cleveland St does not offer parking.
Does 273 Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Cleveland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Cleveland St have a pool?
No, 273 Cleveland St does not have a pool.
Does 273 Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 273 Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Cleveland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Cleveland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Cleveland St does not have units with air conditioning.
