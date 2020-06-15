Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.



You will enjoy plenty of room for your family in this spacious 4 bedroom home with cozy kitchen perfect for family dinner.



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a newer energy saving hot water heater, furnace, and double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!



Terrific neighborhood of well kept homes.



This home is also conveniently located with easy access to Chicago! Along with easy access to shopping, railways, schools, and the expressway.



Want to make this your family's next home then hurry and reply to this post or call 219-472-6855 today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4758865)