10112 Gallop Lane

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1313708
NEW BUILD! Freshly built and never lived in. Conveniently located near Geist Resevoir and just south of Geist Park. This home features a beautiful exterior, spacious open layout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and much, much more. Everything is brand new. Modern feel near the lake.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Never lived-in,Ceiling fans throughout,Walk-in closet,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
