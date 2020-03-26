10112 Gallop Lane

Amenities

NEW BUILD! Freshly built and never lived in. Conveniently located near Geist Resevoir and just south of Geist Park. This home features a beautiful exterior, spacious open layout, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and much, much more. Everything is brand new. Modern feel near the lake.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Never lived-in,Ceiling fans throughout,Walk-in closet,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer

