2 bed/1.5 bath Fishers home right off Allisonville and 96th! Enjoy the new updates such as fresh paint and flooring throughout and brand new stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is perfect for cozy nights in and the back deck is perfect for grilling out and enjoying the outdoors. Pets welcome! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have any available units?
9741 Roxbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9741 Roxbury Drive have?
Some of 9741 Roxbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9741 Roxbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9741 Roxbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 Roxbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9741 Roxbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive offer parking?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have a pool?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.