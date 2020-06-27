All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 9741 Roxbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
9741 Roxbury Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

9741 Roxbury Drive

9741 Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9741 Roxbury Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

2 bed/1.5 bath Fishers home right off Allisonville and 96th! Enjoy the new updates such as fresh paint and flooring throughout and brand new stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is perfect for cozy nights in and the back deck is perfect for grilling out and enjoying the outdoors. Pets welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have any available units?
9741 Roxbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9741 Roxbury Drive have?
Some of 9741 Roxbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9741 Roxbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9741 Roxbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 Roxbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9741 Roxbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive offer parking?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have a pool?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9741 Roxbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9741 Roxbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis