9240 Crossing Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

**PRICE REDUCED**

Don't miss this one of a kind 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Popular Fishers Neighborhood. This home has it all! Large vaulted ceiling and skylights make this home feel very open and airy. Tile flooring throughout the first floor. Wood burning fireplace in living room. The dining area flows directly into kitchen. All stainless steel appliances. Kitchen nook perfect for your morning coffee.

Downstairs Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite bathroom with large garden tub. Customized closet with wardrobe door with mirrors. Comfortable second bedroom upstairs with all fresh paint and private closet. Loft area over looks living room would make for a wonderful office or den. Fenced in yard with back deck. Washer & Dryer Hookups. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult

Dogs Welcome.

Call Holly to set up a showing! 317-900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.