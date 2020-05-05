All apartments in Fishers
Last updated February 21 2020 at 7:16 PM

9240 Crossing Drive

9240 Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9240 Crossing Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
**PRICE REDUCED**
Don't miss this one of a kind 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Popular Fishers Neighborhood. This home has it all! Large vaulted ceiling and skylights make this home feel very open and airy. Tile flooring throughout the first floor. Wood burning fireplace in living room. The dining area flows directly into kitchen. All stainless steel appliances. Kitchen nook perfect for your morning coffee.
Downstairs Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and en suite bathroom with large garden tub. Customized closet with wardrobe door with mirrors. Comfortable second bedroom upstairs with all fresh paint and private closet. Loft area over looks living room would make for a wonderful office or den. Fenced in yard with back deck. Washer & Dryer Hookups. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult
Dogs Welcome.
Call Holly to set up a showing! 317-900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9240 Crossing Drive have any available units?
9240 Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9240 Crossing Drive have?
Some of 9240 Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9240 Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9240 Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9240 Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9240 Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9240 Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 9240 Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9240 Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9240 Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9240 Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 9240 Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9240 Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9240 Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9240 Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9240 Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9240 Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9240 Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
