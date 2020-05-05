All apartments in Fishers
8151 106th Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 9:44 AM

8151 106th Street

8151 E 106th St · No Longer Available
Location

8151 E 106th St, Fishers, IN 46038
Northfield Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Inside your spacious home, easily unwind with the latest features. Open concept layouts provide patio or balcony with stunning views, while walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, pendant lighting, plank flooring, and sophisticated interior finishes are all a given. Residents get to choose from two cabinetry selections - rich dark espresso or a white linen tone, all with modern matching granite or quartz surfaces and the latest trending back splash. When you want to get out, we are right off 106th Street and I-69. This means being minutes from IKEA, Roche Diagnostics, The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Community Hospital North, Navient, and more. Whatever you decide to do, the options are endless!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8151 106th Street have any available units?
8151 106th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8151 106th Street have?
Some of 8151 106th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8151 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8151 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8151 106th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8151 106th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8151 106th Street offer parking?
No, 8151 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8151 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8151 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8151 106th Street have a pool?
No, 8151 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8151 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 8151 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8151 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8151 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8151 106th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8151 106th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
