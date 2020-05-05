8151 106th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Inside your spacious home, easily unwind with the latest features. Open concept layouts provide patio or balcony with stunning views, while walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, pendant lighting, plank flooring, and sophisticated interior finishes are all a given. Residents get to choose from two cabinetry selections - rich dark espresso or a white linen tone, all with modern matching granite or quartz surfaces and the latest trending back splash. When you want to get out, we are right off 106th Street and I-69. This means being minutes from IKEA, Roche Diagnostics, The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Community Hospital North, Navient, and more. Whatever you decide to do, the options are endless!