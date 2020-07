Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with all new carpet and paint. Spacious living room, separate dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks family room with fireplace. Family room leads to large newly refinished deck. Upstairs is HUGE Master bedroom with full bath. Two bedrooms and full hall bath upstairs. Fully fenced backyard. 2 car garage with automatic garage door opener. Great location at 106th and Hague Road not far from interstate, HSE schools and shopping.