Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Great 3 Bed Ranch on cul-de-sac. Features vaulted ceilings with fireplace in great room; double sinks, walk in closest with separate tub and shower in Master. Eat in kitchen plus a formal dining room area. Washer and Dryer included. Private back yard with mature trees. Screened in back porch and fire pit area to entertain. Minutes from downtown Fishers, close to shopping, Hamilton Southeastern Schools.