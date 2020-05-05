14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room pool table hot tub cats allowed

*PRICE REDUCED*This amazing custom built former model home has no detail left untouched from curb appeal to incredible interior finishes. From the moment you walk in the door you will feel right at home. Beautiful hardwood floors lead way into spacious family room with coffered ceilings, fresh carpet, and built in entertainment area. Chefs dream kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom range hood stove with separate wall oven/microwave combo. Butlers pantry with wet bar with beautiful cabinetry. Formal dining room perfect for large custom table. Exclusive office with french glass doors. First floor master with beautiful spa inspired bathroom and large closet with custom built ins. All 4 bedrooms upstairs have ensuite baths and walk in closets. Huge loft area with built in bookshelves perfect for game room or lounge area. The fully finished basement is an entertainers delight. Massive customized bar with built in shelving and refrigerator. Game room right off the bar area perfect for pool table or arcade. 5th bedroom located downstairs is private and spacious. Plenty of storage. Hamilton Southeastern Schools. $250.00 Refundable Pet Deposit $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee.

You don't want to miss this home. Call Holly 317-610-0600 Ext. 804 to get a private showing scheduled.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3950, Available 2/28/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

