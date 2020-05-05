All apartments in Fishers
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:39 PM

14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue

14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue, Fishers, IN 46037
Thorpe Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
pool table
hot tub
cats allowed
*PRICE REDUCED*This amazing custom built former model home has no detail left untouched from curb appeal to incredible interior finishes. From the moment you walk in the door you will feel right at home. Beautiful hardwood floors lead way into spacious family room with coffered ceilings, fresh carpet, and built in entertainment area. Chefs dream kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom range hood stove with separate wall oven/microwave combo. Butlers pantry with wet bar with beautiful cabinetry. Formal dining room perfect for large custom table. Exclusive office with french glass doors. First floor master with beautiful spa inspired bathroom and large closet with custom built ins. All 4 bedrooms upstairs have ensuite baths and walk in closets. Huge loft area with built in bookshelves perfect for game room or lounge area. The fully finished basement is an entertainers delight. Massive customized bar with built in shelving and refrigerator. Game room right off the bar area perfect for pool table or arcade. 5th bedroom located downstairs is private and spacious. Plenty of storage. Hamilton Southeastern Schools. $250.00 Refundable Pet Deposit $250 Non Refundable Pet Fee.
You don't want to miss this home. Call Holly 317-610-0600 Ext. 804 to get a private showing scheduled.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3950, Available 2/28/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have any available units?
14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have?
Some of 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue offer parking?
No, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have a pool?
No, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14707 Pleasant Crest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
