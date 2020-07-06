All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 14495 Bramkrist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
14495 Bramkrist Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14495 Bramkrist Drive

14495 Bramkrist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14495 Bramkrist Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Special- 1/2 month FREE if move in by 10/31/18 ! Ask for details

This attractive brick-front home is ideal for entertaining! The layout features a living room and a spacious great room that opens to the eat-in kitchen. The upstairs houses a laundry room and all three bedrooms with walk-in closets, including the master suite and private bath with an extended vanity and a combination tub/shower. Relax outdoors on the covered front porch or gorgeous tiered deck in the fully fenced backyard. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have any available units?
14495 Bramkrist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have?
Some of 14495 Bramkrist Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14495 Bramkrist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14495 Bramkrist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14495 Bramkrist Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14495 Bramkrist Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive offer parking?
No, 14495 Bramkrist Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14495 Bramkrist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have a pool?
No, 14495 Bramkrist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have accessible units?
No, 14495 Bramkrist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14495 Bramkrist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14495 Bramkrist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14495 Bramkrist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis