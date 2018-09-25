All apartments in Fishers
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

14252 Orange Blossom Trail

14252 Orange Blossom Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14252 Orange Blossom Trail, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138446

SPACIOUS, move-in ready 4-bedroom available in Fishers! Cozy up by the fireplace during the colder months! Enjoy tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen with a center island! The master bedroom features a separate garden tub and shower with a walk-in closet! Large backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Easy access to IN-37! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have any available units?
14252 Orange Blossom Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have?
Some of 14252 Orange Blossom Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14252 Orange Blossom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14252 Orange Blossom Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14252 Orange Blossom Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail offers parking.
Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have a pool?
No, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have accessible units?
No, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 14252 Orange Blossom Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14252 Orange Blossom Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

