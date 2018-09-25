14252 Orange Blossom Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138446



SPACIOUS, move-in ready 4-bedroom available in Fishers! Cozy up by the fireplace during the colder months! Enjoy tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen with a center island! The master bedroom features a separate garden tub and shower with a walk-in closet! Large backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment! Easy access to IN-37! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.